JK: Army recovers civilians car skidded off near Listiyal in Kupwara

JAMMU AND KASHMIR: The Indian Army recovered a car that skidded off from the road into a Nala near Listiyal in Kupwara, informed officials on Saturday.

"On the early morning of 30 Dec, a Tata Sumo belonging to Abdul Rashid Lone from Listiyal skidded off from the road into a Nala near Listiyal. On receiving a request for help from the Sarpanch and owner of the vehicle a recovery team was immediately sent from Kalaroos COB," read an official statement from the Indian Army.