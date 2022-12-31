Heavy security deployment in Delhi for New Year celebrations

NEW DELHI: Delhi Police has deployed over 18,000 personnel from district and traffic units across the national capital to keep a strict vigil on any kind of violations and ensure security during New Year celebrations, officials said on Saturday.

As many as 125 spots of drunk driving have been identified in the city for taking strict action against those driving under the influence alcohol, they said.

Last year, a total of 657 challans were issued on New Year's eve, in which 36 were related to drunk driving, according to police.

Traffic will be restricted at Connaught Place from 8 pm Saturday, they said, adding alcometers will be used to check drunk driving.

Special Commissioner of Police (law and order) Dependra Pathak said, ''We have made adequate security arrangements. Over 16,500 personnel will be deployed across the city on Saturday in view of the New Year celebrations. More than 20 companies from outside forces will be deployed in different districts.” “This time, there will be anti-terror measures in high footfall areas. Local police, in real-time coordination with the Special Cell, will monitor the situation. Our motive is that the people in Delhi celebrate New Year in a better way,'' he added.

Pathak said women safety will be the focus area of police and more than 2,500 women personnel will be deployed in the city.

He said over 1,600 pickets for checking will be erected and more than 1,200 mobile patrolling vehicles and 2,074 motorbikes will be in the service of the force.

Special Commissioner of Police (Traffic) S S Yadav said, ''Around 1,850 personnel from traffic police will be deployed along with local police staff for joint checking. We have identified around 125 points of drunk and drive. The traffic will be restricted to enter Connaught Place after 8 pm on Saturday and only authorized vehicles will be allowed there. Mobile teams will also be placed which will take action against drunk driving, underage driving, black film on cars' glasses etc.'' There will be more focus on high footfall and vulnerable areas, police said.

The deployment this time will be divided into two shifts for adequate security cover. There will be over 300 arrest parties at various locations which will take action against those breaking the law, they said.

''If you are going in a car or on bike, please make sure that the driver or rider is not in an inebriated state,'' Pathak said.

He also said the government guidelines related to Covid will be strictly followed.

The city police has also issued an advisory related to traffic arrangements on New Year’s eve stating that strict action shall be taken against drunken driving, stunt biking, over speeding, reckless driving, zig-zag and dangerous driving.

Surya Hotel in New Friends Colony, Lajpat Nagar Central Market, M&N Block Market Greater Kailash, Defense Colony Club, INA Market, South Extension Market, Lodhi Institutional Area, Hauz Khas Village, Qutub Minar, Chattarpur, Vegas Mall Dwarka, Janak Puri District Centre, Punjabi Bagh, Tilak Nagar Market, M2K Mall Rohini, Pitampura, Model Town, Hudson Lane, Mukherjee Nagar, Karol Bagh, Cross River Mall in Shahdara and Connaught Place are some of the places where people in large numbers assemble for celebrations, the advisory said.

It said special arrangements have been made in the areas in the vicinity of Connaught Place.

The restrictions shall be imposed from 8 pm onwards on Saturday in the vicinity of Connaught Place till the conclusion of New Year celebrations. It will be applicable to all private and public transport vehicles. Only authorized vehicles carrying valid passes will be allowed in inner, middle or outer circle of Connaught Place, the advisory said.

For Connaught Place, the commuters can park their vehicles near Gole Dak Khana, Patel Chowk, Mandi House, Minto Road on DD Upadhaya Marg, Press Road area, Panchkuian Road, K G Marg-Feroz Shah Road Crossing on Copernicus Lane as well as KG Marg towards C hexagon, round about Bengali Market, etc., it said.

Limited parking space will be available near Connaught Place on first come first serve basis. Unauthorized parked vehicles will be towed away and prosecuted, it stated.

Delhi Traffic Police has made elaborate traffic arrangements, at and around India Gate for regulation of traffic both pedestrian and vehicular. In case of heavy pedestrian movement, vehicles may not be allowed to go through C-Hexagon, India Gate area and diverted, the advisory said.

Visitors are advised to use public transport as there is shortage of parking space at India Gate, it said.

In view of large gathering expected at Delhi Zoo resulting in congestion on Mathura Road, people are advised to avoid Bhairon Road/Mathura Road between Hazrat Nizamuddin and Pragati Maidan, it further said.