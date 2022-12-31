Cong prez Kharge lashes out at BJP, accuses it of cheating Indians

NEW DELHI: Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, on Saturday, lashed out at the ruling BJP and said that Indians know that the BJP has cheated them.

The newly-elected Congress President took to Twitter and reminded Prime Minister Narendra Modi of his promises that every farmer's income would be doubled, every Indian will have a house and every house will get electricity 24x7.

He said that the BJP could not meet all these promises in 2022.

"@narendramodi ji, today is the last day of 2022. You said that by 2022... every farmer's income will be doubled. Every Indian will have a house. Every house will get 24x7 electricity. This didn't happen... ... But every Indian knows that BJP has cheated him!" Kharge tweeted in Hindi.

Earlier, on December 28, Kharge had lashed out at the BJP on the occasion of 138th foundation day of the Congress. The Congress chief attended a huge rally in Somaiya Ground in Mumbai and said that democracy in the country is in danger due to the RSS and BJP.

Congress leaders like Kanhaiya Kumar, Nana Patole, KC Venugopal, Ashok Chavan and Imran Pratapgarhi were also present at the occasion. Kharge while addressing the gathering said, "I want to aware youths, women, Dalits, Bhramans community that we should come together and make our Constitution and democracy safe. BJP and RSS are destroying the Constitution, they are separating people on the basis of caste and religion. We want your support, if you won't support us then our democracy is in danger."

Kharge added, "Prime Minister Narendra Modi decided to give free rice now they extend it till December 2023 then to May till the election after that they stop it and say we gave free rations for a long time now you pay for it".

Kharge slammed BJP and declared it as a "huge washing machine" that can clean even the biggest stains.

"The party has a huge washing machine that can clean even the biggest stains. When people are put into this machine they come out clean. We all have to fight together to save democracy. It is a govt of liars at the Centre."