Between revival and coalition, opposition unity remains in limbo

The role of Congress

Despite two back-to-back setbacks in the general elections, Rahul Gandhi through his Bharat Jodo Yatra, aims to mobilize the party cadre and unite the general public against the alleged "divisive politics in the country". Quite surprisingly, the 3,570 km march which started from Kanyakumari, and will culminate in Kashmir next year, hardly touched the poll-bound states of Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh.

It gives a clear indication, that Congress is laying the highest focus on the Karnataka Assembly polls, which also happens to be the state of the newly elected party president Mallikarjun Kharge.

Other than this, the elections in Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh also pose a good chance for the party to retain its governments. If it is able to come out victorious in these state elections, it will be geared to lead the opposition unit to challenge the BJP juggernaut in 2024.