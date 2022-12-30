Modi virtually launches Joka-Taratala metro services

KOLKATA: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday morning virtually flagged off metro services on the Joka-Taratala route in Kolkata.

The metro stations were decked up on the occasion.

A rake made a round trip from Joka to Taratala and back with many people, including students of various schools, enjoying the ride.

In a virtual address after the launch, the PM said, ''The Joka-Taratala metro train services will ensure ease of living for residents of Kolkata.