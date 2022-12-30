Modi performs last rites of his mother in Gandhinagar

GANDHINAGAR: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday performed the last rites of his mother Heeraben Modi in Gandhinagar.

PM Modi, who had reached Gandhinagar early this morning, consigned the mortal remains of his mother Heeraben Modi to fire along with his brothers.

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, former CM Vijay Rupani, and Cabinet Ministers of Gujarat were present for Hiraba Modi's last rites.

PM Modi who reached Gujarat this morning first paid tribute to her at her Raysan residence and then carried the bier with the mortal remains to the crematorium for the last rites.

Heeraben Modi, 100, passed away at around 3:30 am today at the UN Mehta Institute of Cardiology and Research Centre in Ahmedabad, according to a bulletin from the hospital.

She was hospitalised on Wednesday after her health deteriorated.

The Prime Minister informed the nation about her demise early Friday morning. Informing about her demise, the Prime Minister posted a heartfelt tweet early this morning,