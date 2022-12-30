Kangana expresses grief over PM Modi's mother Heeraben Modi demise

MUMBAI: Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut, on Friday morning, expressed grief over the demise of PM Narendra Modi's mother Heeraben Modi. Taking to Instagram, Kangana shared a picture on her stories and wrote in Hindi, "Ishwar Pradhan mantra ji ko is kathin samay mein dhairya aur shanti dein. Om shanti."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mother Heeraben Modi, who was admitted to a hospital in Ahmedabad, passed away at 100 on Friday morning. Informing about her demise, the Prime Minister posted a heartfelt tweet early Friday morning, "A glorious century rests at the feet of God... In Maa, I have always felt that trinity, which contains the journey of an ascetic, the symbol of a selfless Karmayogi and a life committed to values."

PM Modi recalled his visit to his mother on her 100th birthday this year. "When I met her on her 100th birthday, she said one thing, which is always remembered that work with intelligence, live life with purity, that is, work with intelligence and live life with purity," PM Modi tweeted.