Shah to hold high-level meetings on Leh-Ladakh, J-K this evening

The meetings, to be held in the North Block office of the Ministry of Home Affairs, will be attended by the Lieutenant Governors of both the Union Territories of Ladakh and J-K. Besides the L-Gs, Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla and senior officers from the Ministry of Home Affairs and the two UTs will also be present in the meeting.

As per sources, developmental projects in both the UTs as well as security-related matters and other issues will be discussed in the meetings.

It is also expected that both the UTs will be advised to take essential steps in the wake of the Covid threat.

The UTs will also be suggested to boost their medical items and procure them as per needs and circulate messages in all the village surveillance committees for being active.