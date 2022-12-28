'Move from empowering women to stage of women-led development'

HYDERABAD: President Droupadi Murmu on Tuesday underlined the role of ‘Nari Shakti’ during Amrit Kaal and said that the country should move ahead from the “phase of empowering women to the stage of women-led development”.

The President said that a truly ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’, pre-supposes ‘Atmanirbhar Nari’.

The remarks of President Murmu came while addressing the 74th Batch of the Indian Police Service at the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel National Police Academy, Hyderabad.

“In line with our stated national priorities, Nari Shakti has to play a major role in achieving the targets we have set for ourselves during the ‘Amrit Kaal’. A truly ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’, pre-supposes ‘Atmanirbhar Nari’. The larger participation of women results in better overall development. We should quickly move ahead from the phase of empowering women to the stage of women-led development,” she said.

The President also advised the IPS probationers to demonstrate through action the five fundamental attributes of integrity, impartiality, courage, competence and sensitivity.

“When the country is celebrating ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav’, the nation acknowledges the rich contribution of our police force in sustaining and strengthening the world’s largest and most vibrant democracy. The Indian Police has also made a huge contribution to preserving the unity of the country. Thousands of brave police personnel have laid down their lives for the cause of India’s internal security,” she said.

She paid her respects to the IPS officers who sacrificed their lives at the altar of duty.

The President said that police are the most visible organ of the government and when the police force commands the trust of the people, it enhances the image of the government.

President Murmu said that the police forces have to be partners in the progress of the country and the transformation of society.

“Police officers are going to play the roles of change-agents in India’s achieving greater prosperity while ensuring sustainable development, especially inclusion. Inclusion means – the inclusion of that last person, the most deprived person, the most vulnerable person. That person should be at the centre of their concerns,” she said.

She advised them to be sensitive to the plight of the voiceless.

“Police officers have to ensure that an illiterate poor man living in a remote corner of the country, gets sympathetic support at the local police post. The criminals should tremble with fear at the very thought of the police. But, at the same time, the common citizen should look at the police as a friend and saviour,” the President said.