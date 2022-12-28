BJP Mahila Morcha’s national executive meet to be held in Jan

NEW DELHI: National Executive meeting of Bharatiya Janata Party Mahila Morcha will be held on January 20 and 21, 2023, in Karnataka’s Tumkuru, of which Assembly elections and 2024 Lok Sabha elections will be on agenda.

BJP national president JP Nadda, and National General Secretary BL Santhosh will address the meeting. Members along with the President of Mahila Morcha Vanarthi Srinivasan will attend the meeting.

Mahila Morcha President Vanarthi Srinivasan said, “There will be a deep discussion on the women’s issues covering all the aspects. PM Modi always emphasises on women’s empowerment and always seeks extra participation of women. We will be discussing on the ongoing policies and programs for women. Discussions will also be held on women’s participation in the G20 meet next year, also there is an assembly election next year what will be their share of efforts etc”.

“Also, the Lok Sabha 2024 election will be discussed. New plans will be layout to make it successful”, she added.

Mahila Morcha Media Convener Neetu Dabas said that Mahila Morcha’s upcoming action plan will be discussed and work will be reviewed by the morcha in the Himachal Pradesh and Gujarat assembly elections.

Earlier this year on International women’s day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that women are the reflection of ethics, loyalty, decisiveness and leadership.

“Our Vedas and tradition have given a call that women should be able and capable to give direction to the nation. The progress of women always gives strength to the empowerment of the nation. Today the priority of the country lies in the full participation of women in India’s development journey. More than 80 per cent of the loans under ‘Standup India’ are in the name of women. About 70 per cent of loans have been given to our sisters and daughters under Mudra Yojana,” he had said.

After winning majority seats and forming a government in Gujarat, BJP’s now focus is now on the 2023 Assembly elections in Karnataka scheduled for next year.