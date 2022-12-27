PM Modi to launch 7th Vande Bharat train service on Dec 30

CHENNAI: India's 7th and North East India's 1st Vande Bharat Express train completed its trial run yesterday (Dec 26) and is set to be launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on December 30.
The train will run from Howrah to New Jalpaiguri, which covers a distance of 550 km in 8 hours.
To run under the Northeast Frontier Railways (NFR), the first Vande Bharat Train semi-high-speed train of the NE India completed its trial run from Howrah-New Jalpaiguri station on Monday, an official statement said.
Vande Bharat Express will be the first express train between New Jalpaiguri (NJP), Siliguri to Kolkata after Shatabdi Express.
