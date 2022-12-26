Tunisha death: Suicides continue to haunt entertainment industry

NEW DELHI: TV actor Tunisha Sharma was founding hanging on the sets of a serial in Mumbai last week, one more instance of a showbiz aspirant allegedly taking the extreme step.

The death of the 21-year-old ''Ali Baba: Dastaan-E-Kabul'' actor has led to the arrest of her co-star Sheezan Khan for abetment to suicide.

Here are some similar deaths in the entertainment industry that shocked us all:

VAISHALI THAKKAR

On October 16 this year, the ''Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai'' actor was found dead in her Indore home.

Police officials claimed they have enough evidence against Thakkar's former boyfriend Rahul Navlani and filed an abetment of suicide case.

ASIF BASRA

Known for starring in movies such as ''Jab We Met'', ''Once Upon a Time in Mumbaai'' and ''Kai Po Che!'', Basra was found hanging in a private property in November 2020 in Dharamshala. He was 53. He was last seen in ''The Family Man-2'' and ''Sooryavanshi''.

SAMIR SHARMA

He was found hanging from the fan of his kitchen on August 6, 2020 in the Mumbai suburb Malad where he lived alone. His credits include hit TV shows ''Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi'' and ''Left Right Left''.

SUSHANT SINGH RAJPUT

The death of the ''Chhichhore'' star, who was found hanging in his Bandra home on June 14, 2020, continues to cast long shadows over the industry. The 34-year-old former TV star's death is still the centre of debates on nepotism and powers enjoyed by big production houses in the Hindi film industry.

KUSHAL PUNJABI

Tuesday will be the third death anniversary of actor-model Kushal Punjabi, who was hanging in his Bandra apartment on December 27, 2019. Known for films such as ''Kaal'' and ''Lakshya'' as well as the reality show ''Fear Factor'', the actor left behind a suicide note in which he said nobody should be held responsible for his death.

PREKSHA MEHTA

The ''Crime Patrol'' actor was found dead in her home in Indore. The 29-year-old, who hanged herself, left a suicide note She was 25.

PRATYUSHA BANNERJEE

The actor, who became a household name through the popular TV soap opera ''Balika Vadhu'', was found hanging in her Mumbai apartment on April 1, 2016. She was 24. Her boyfriend Rahul Raj Singh is accused of abetting her suicide.

JIAH KHAN

The British-American actor, best known for films such as ''Nishabd'' and ''Ghajini'', was found hanging at her Mumbai residence on June 3, 2013 by her mother Rabiya Khan. She was 25. Her death was deemed suicide and reconfirmed as a suicide in 2016 following an extensive investigation by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and a hearing at the Bombay High Court. The case is being probed by the CBI, which has charged her boyfriend, actor Sooraj Pancholi, for abetting her suicide.

VIJAYLAKSHMI/SILK SMITHA

As Silk Smitha, Vijaylakshmi reached the iconic status of a sex symbol in Tamil cinema during the 1980s. The actor, who was said to be neck deep in controversies, died at the age of 33 in 1996 following a suspected suicide. She had over 200 films to her credit, which include ''Vandichakkaram'' and ''Moondru Mugam''.

NAFISA JOSEPH

The former Miss India and video jockey was found hanging at her residence in Versova in 2004 at the age of 25. Joseph, who won the Miss India title in 1997, had worked as a model and had been involved in activities related to animal rights.

KULJEET RANDHAWA

In 2006, the model-turned television actor, known for starring in the high-school drama ''Hip Hip Hurray!'', suspense serial ''Kohinoor'' and crime thriller drama ''Special Squad'', allegedly committed suicide by hanging herself in her single room apartment in suburban Juhu. She was 25.