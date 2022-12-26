Tunisha death: Sheezan's sister arrives at Waliv police station

"Tunisha tried to commit suicide earlier but I saved her and told Tunisha's mother to take special care of her," a police source quoted Sheezan as saying.

Tunisha and Sheezan broke up a fortnight before she was found dead inside a toilet on the set of her television show on December 24.

On Sunday, a court in Vasai, Maharashtra, sent actor Sheezan to police custody for four days in connection with the alleged suicide case. Waliv police had produced Khan in the court after his arrest for abetment.

The case was registered under Section 306 of the Indian Penal Code.