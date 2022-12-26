PM Modi pays tributes to Guru Gobind Singh's martyred sons

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday paid tributes to Zorawar Singh and Fateh Singh, Guru Gobind Singh's sons who laid down their lives while defending their faith.

Their martyrdom day is observed as 'Veer Baal Diwas'. Modi tweeted, ''On Veer Baal Diwas, we recall the courage of the Sahibzades and Mata Gujri Ji. We also remember the courage of Sri Guru Gobind Singh Ji.''