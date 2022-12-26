Delhi police gains access to video of Shraddha-Aaftab convo

Sources in Delhi Police said they would get done a face recognition test done in the Central Forensic Science Laboratory (CFSL) so that Aaftab's presence in the video can be confirmed scientifically. "This will be done so that Aaftab cannot deny that he is not part of the video," sources added.

According to police sources, a 3D image of Aaftab will be taken in this test. Meanwhile, on Monday Aaftab, the prime accused in the Shraddha Walkar murder case was brought to the Central Bureau of Investigation's CFSL lab in the national capital for a voice sampling test.

Tihar jail officials were seen taking Aaftab to the forensic lab for the test procedure. A Delhi Court had on Friday given permission to the Delhi Police to obtain a voice sample of Poonawalla after police had submitted a plea for the same.

This follows after Delhi Police managed to retrieve an audio conversation between Aaftab and Shraddha. Court has observed that though a fair trial is a right of an accused but at the same time, a fair investigation is required in the larger public interest.

Aaftab allegedly killed Shraddha on May 18, chopped her body into 35 pieces and dumped them at various places over a period of 18 days.