China stands ready to work with India: Chinese Foreign Minister

This statement came in the backdrop of the December 9 faceoff between the Indian and Chinese soldiers in Arunachal Pradesh's Tawang sector.

After the clash, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) in a statement said that India and China held the 17th round of Corps Commander Level Meeting at the Chushul-Moldo border meeting point on the Chinese side on December 20 and agreed to maintain the security and stability on the ground in the Western Sector.

"In the interim, the two sides agreed to maintain the security and stability on the ground in the Western Sector," according to the statement.

The MEA statement said the two sides agreed to stay in close contact, and maintain dialogue through military and diplomatic channels and work out a mutually acceptable resolution of the remaining issues at the earliest.