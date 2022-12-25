National

Check out how people rang in Christmas this year across India

Here is a list of things that happened ahead of Christmas festival.
Park street lights up ahead of the Christmas festival on Sunday in Kolkata, West Bengal.
NEW DELHI: People thronged the church as the clock ticked 12 midnight on Saturday to celebrate Christmas.

Midnight mass prayers were being held at St Mary's Cathedral in Tamil Nadu's Madurai on the occasion of Christmas.

Midnight mass prayers were being held in Goa's Panaji's Our Lady of the Immaculate Conception Church on the occasion of Christmas.

ANIMidnight mass prayers were held at St. Joseph Metropolitan Cathedral, Palayam, Kerala's Thiruvananthapuram on the occasion of Christmas.

Midnight mass prayers were held at Bangalore's St, John's Church on the occasion of Christmas in Karnataka.

Midnight mass prayers were held at St. Michael's Church in Maharashtra's Mumbai's Mahim on the occasion of Christmas.

