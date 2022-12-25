National

Bird flu: Over 6,000 birds culled in Kerala's Kottayam

KOTTAYAM: Over 6,000 birds were culled in three separate panchayats of Kerala's Kottayam district where a bird flu outbreak has been confirmed.

A total of 6,017 birds, mostly ducks, were killed on Saturday in the Vechur, Neendoor and Arpookara panchayats of the district, a release from the district administration said.

Around 133 ducks and 156 chickens in Vechur, 2,753 ducks in Neendoor and 2,975 ducks in Arpookara were killed, the release said.

Bird flu or avian influenza, is a highly contagious zoonotic disease.

Meanwhile, the Lakshadweep administration has for now banned transportation of frozen chicken to the islands from the mainland due to a reported outbreak of bird flu in Kerala.

