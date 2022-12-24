'I am here as an Indian': Kamal Haasan joins Rahul Gandhi-led BJY

CHENNAI: Veteran actor & Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) president Kamal Haasan on Saturday joined Rahul Gandhi-led Congress's 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' in New Delhi.
Kamal, during a speech at the Red Fort, said, "Many people ask me why I'm here. I'm here as an Indian. My father was a Congressman. I had various ideologies & started my own political party but when it comes to the country, all political party lines have to blur. I blurred that line & came here."
Haasan was accompanied by the MNM functionaries, who were asked to join by the party chief in a video message on Friday, saying that the march is for the nation and is beyond parties.
Kamal also took to his Twitter handle and posted pictures featuring Rahul Gandhi by his side.
The yatra, that began on September 7 from Kanniyakumari in Tamil Nadu reached the national capital on Saturday morning.
