Guj: 3 killed after wall collapses on them at mining site in Kutch

KUTCH [GUJARAT]: Three persons were killed when the side wall of a mining pit collapsed on them at Khavda in Gujarats Kutch district, police said on Saturday.

The incident took place at a mining site between 6 and 7 pm on Friday, when a 50 feet tall wall of rocks fell on a JCB and truck, sub-inspector Dharmendrasinh Vaghela of Khavda police said.

"Three persons were trapped under the debris. The rescue operations were launched around 8 pm and the last of the victims was extricated at 3 pm on Saturday," he said.

One of the deceased was operating a JCB, while the others were repairing a vehicle parked nearby when the wall collapsed on them, he said.

The victims, Ashok Patel, Gajendra Kaul and Jaysinh, hailed from Madhya Pradesh, the official said, adding that the incident was captured by the CCTV cameras.