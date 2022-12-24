ESIC plans to fill 6,400 vacancies soon, says Union Minister Yadav

CHENNAI: The Employees' State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) has planned to fill 6,400 vacancies including over 2,000 doctors and teaching faculty posts, wiping out the backlogs for manpower, Union Minister for Labour, Employment, Forest, Bhupender Yadav said on Saturday.

Stating that health is at the core of the nation-building strategy, he said Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government is focused on ensuring easy access to medial services to all.

Delivering the second Graduation Day address at the ESIC Medical College and Hospital at K K Nagar here, the Minister said ESIC is also working towards providing skill-based training programme to the workers for paramedical jobs and has launched certificate courses in 10 disciplines.

''As part of the Centre's modernisation initiative under the 'Nirman Se Shakti' we are setting up 23 new 100-bedded hospitals across the country. We are also setting up over 60 dispensaries that will ensure the delivery of quality medical care service to insured workers and their dependents in the vicinity of their residences,'' Yadav said.

''This ESIC Medical College has provided Out Patient Department service for 5,76,329 beneficiaries with a daily average OPD Census of 2,153 since January this year. Today, we are working towards Pan India coverage under ESIC and are constantly creating more infrastructure and capacities. We have introduced a cathlab at ESIC hospitals in three cities in India,'' he said.

As part of promoting preventative healthcare practices amongst the masses, the ESIC department has launched medical health checkups for 15 industrial clusters, thus shifting its strategy to reaching out to workers at their work places.

''Under the vision of our Prime Minister Narendra Modi, we are targeting occupational diseases. Occupation-based health checkups and follow-ups are being done regularly, especially for women beedi and brick kiln workers. Moreover, preventative and curative solutions for their health problems are also being researched,'' he pointed out.

Yadav lauded the ESIC for playing an integral role in not only delivering the best of amenities and technology to the countrymen but also nurturing the brightest minds and supporting capable young doctors.

He called upon the graduates to imbibe the ideals that are at the core of ESIC.