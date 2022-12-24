Christmas spirit grips northeast after 2 yrs of Covid restrictions

AIZAWL: After celebrating Christmas either behind closed doors or in a restricted manner due to Covid-19 pandemic in 2020 and 2021, the festivities began since earlier this week with great enthusiasm in the northeastern region. Pre-Christmas celebrations, shopping, decorations of churches and other places were witnessed in many places across the region.

Christmas celebrations across the northeastern region in 2020 and 2021 were relatively low key due to the various Covid-related restrictions.

However, this year, exchange of advance Christmas greetings and mini celebrations have started two days ago in different government, non-government offices and localities in most of the eight northeastern states.

All the thoroughfares and shopping malls at Police Bazar, Shillong's main commercial hub, wore a heavy crowded look as men and women busy buying their favourite items ahead of Christmas.

Wishing the people on the occasion, Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio tweeted: "God be thanked for loving us and sending His only begotten son. He is the Light of the world, the Light that fills us with love, faith and hope. I wish you all a Merry Christmas."