TDP leaders detained on NH-16 in Andhra Pradesh

GUNTUR: Former Minister Nakka Ananda Babu and The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) State Secretary Kanaparthi Srinivas were detained by the Andhra Police in Chilakaluripet town on National Highway 16. The police stopped Ananda Babu, who was on his way to Gurjala.

The TDP leaders were moved to Nagarampalem police station in Guntur.

Nakka Ananda Babu alleged, "Human rights violations are happening in Macherla constituency. We have organized a TDP meeting in Guraja today and the police stopped us from going there,"

"Many of the TDP leaders are under house arrest. Section 144 and Section 30 in the Police Act are only meant for TDP leaders. Yuvajana Shramika Rythu Congress Party (YCP) leaders are roaming without any limitations. Telugu Desam activists are being terrorized," he added.

Questioning the right to freedom in the state, he said, "Don't we have the right to visit our workers at least in Macherla constituency. Police are troubling us. Democracy and the constitution are being burnt in the state."

Earlier on December 17, police in Andhra Pradesh had imposed Section 144 of the CrPC disallowing large gatherings in Palnadu district following violent clashes between Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) and Telugu Desam Party (TDP) workers.

According to the police, supporters of both parties attacked each other with sticks and stones during an 'Idhemi Kharma Rastraniki' program that allegedly highlighted the "failures" of the ruling YSRCP government.

Police said many people were left injured during the clashes and shifted to hospital, which prompted the authorities to carry out a search operation to flush out any elements related to further clashes.