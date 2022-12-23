National

MoD gives nod to buy arms for Rs 84,000 cr

Defence Ministry approved the procurement of a number of military platforms and weapons including light tanks, anti-ship missiles and long range guided bombs
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh
Dt Next Bureau

NEW DELHI: The Defence Ministry on Thursday approved the procurement of a number of military platforms and weapons including light tanks, anti-ship missiles and long range guided bombs at a cost of Rs 84,328 crore to boost combat capabilities of the armed forces.

The procurement proposals were cleared by the Defence Acquisition Council (DAC) headed by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.

