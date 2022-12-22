Shraddha murder case accused Aftaab Poonawala withdraws bail plea

NEW DELHI: A Delhi Court on Thursday dismissed the bail application of Aftaab Amin Poonawala after the latter refused to press his petition. He was produced in the court through video conferencing. While talking to ANI, Shraddha's father's advocate Seema Kushwaha said, "Chargesheet not filed yet but Aftaab's bail application filed. Aftaab denied giving permission to his advocate to file for bail. His advocate should have stood for humanity first and then for a criminal. However, today he withdrew the bail application."

Delhi police have moved an application seeking permission to obtain a voice sample of Aftaab. The plea is likely to be heard tomorrow, his counsel told. Aftaab's judicial custody also expires tomorrow. Additional Sessions Judge Vrinda Kumari of Saket court dismissed the bail application of Aftaab Amin Poonawala after interacting with him through video conferencing.

He told the court that he does not want to press the bail application. Aftaab Amin Poonawala's lawyer, advocate M S Khan submitted before the court that he had a meeting with Aftaab in Tihar jail for 50 minutes.

On the other side, advocate, Seema Kushwaha representing the father of Shraddha told the media that the application was filed without the consent of Aftaab. She also told that the lawyer should be sensitive in this matter. On the last date of the hearing, Aftaab told the court that he would decide after talking to his lawyer whether he want to pursue the bail or not.

He was produced through video conferencing after the court directed in the morning. The court had noted that Aftaab told the court that even though he signed the vakalatnama, he was not aware that the bail was filed on his behalf.

He told the court that he had no communication with his counsel in this regard. He would decide on the issue after talking to the counsel. Advocate M S Khan had submitted before the court that he would meet Aftab at the earliest. The court asked whether there is any need to produce the accused through VC on the next date.

His counsel had said there is no need. On the other hand, SPP opposed the submission and said that the accused should be produced on the next date. Earlier on Saturday morning, the Delhi court had directed the jail authorities to produce Aftab Amin Poonawala after receiving a report from Jail authorities stating that Aftaab has not instructed any lawyer to file his bail.

Additional Sessions Judge Vrinda Kumari asked the Jail authorities to produce Aftaab Amin Poonawala through video conferencing (vc) at 11.30. The court said that a report has been received on December 16 containing a handwritten letter from Aftaab stating that the bail application has been filed erroneously and he had no communication in this regard.

Report from jail through E-Mail that Aftaab has not instructed any lawyer to file a bail application. On the other hand, advocate M S Khan submitted that he has filed the application and has vakalatnama signed by Aftaab. That is duly signed by the jail authorities.

Special public prosecutor Amit Prasad also appeared for Delhi Police. Advocate Seema Kushwaha of the Nirbhaya Gang Rape case also reached court. The court said it would talk to Aftaab about Whether he has engaged any lawyer or not.

Earlier it came out that Aftaab, accused in the Shraddha murder case, has moved an application seeking bail on grounds of the initial investigation is completed. The bail application moved through legal aid counsel stated that the initial investigation in the matter is completed and a charge sheet is to be filed.

The application stated that the matter would take longer to be completed, therefore there is no use in keeping the accused behind the bars. It would hamper his life. The application has stated that in these circumstances the accused may be released on bail. Aftab Poonawala is in judicial custody till December 23.

He was produced through video conferencing before the court due to safety reasons. His polygraph test and Narco Analysis test have been conducted. The police has to file a charge sheet in the matter.