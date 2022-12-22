Opposition stage walkout in RS over Piyush Goyal's remarks on Bihar

NEW DELHI: Opposition members on Thursday staged a walkout in the Rajya Sabha over their demand for a discussion on the recent Chinese transgression in Arunachal Pradesh along the Line of Actual Control and Union Minister Piyush Goyal's remarks on Bihar.

The House was adjourned till 2 pm after Question Hour concluded.

Addressing a joint press conference held by the Opposition outside Rajya Sabha, Congress MP KC Venugopal said that the entire Opposition walked out of the Rajya Sabha for the day to show their protest.

JMM party MP Mahua Maji said the entire Opposition boycotted the Upper House as the government is not ready to hold discussion on LAC clash between Indian and Chinese soldiers, and Leader of the House Piyush Goyal's remarks against Bihar.

The Union Minister Goyal while speaking in the Parliament on Tuesday made a demeaning remark on Bihar. He said, "Inka bas chale toh desh ko Bihar hi bana de" (if he had his way he would turn the entire country into Bihar).

Samajwadi MP Ram Gopal Yadav today said that several prominent leaders come from Bihar. "Such allegations from the Leader of the House are not acceptable. This is very sad," said Yadav.

Rashtriya Janata Dal's Manoj Jha said that the government is trying to hide its diplomatic failure behind the Army over the LAC clash.

"The army belongs to the nation & not any political party. Don't hide your diplomatic failure behind Army...Piyush Goyal should apologize for his remark on Bihar. If he doesn't, we'll consider it PM Modi's attempt to insult the people of Bihar on directions of BJP chief," Jha told media persons.

Earlier today, Union Minister Piyush Goyal said he had no intention to insult the people of Bihar and that he was withdrawing his remarks.

"Let me clarify that I have no intention to insult either Bihar or the people of Bihar. If it has hurt anyone's sentiment, I immediately withdraw that statement," the minister said in Rajya Sabha on Thursday.

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge earlier today held a meeting of floor leaders of opposition parties to discuss strategy for the ongoing winter session. During the meeting, floor leaders of the Opposition parties took a unanimous decision to raise the border issue with China in Parliament.