Hostels are not tourist homes: Univ to HC on time limit for girls

Kochi : Kerala University for Health Sciences in an affidavit submitted in the High Court stated that "hostels are not tourist homes" for nightlife and students don't have to go out at the night.

The affidavit was submitted by the University in response to the plea filed by certain girl students of Government Medical College Kozhikode against the impugned notification issued by the Higher Education Department barring female students from going out of the Hostel after 9.30 pm.

In the affidavit, the University further said, "People reach maturity at the age of 25. Anything said before that is not acceptable. According to international studies, a person reaches full maturity at the age of 25. Any decisions they make before that need to be guided.

They stay in the hostel to study and not to enjoy the nightlife. They don't have to go out at night. College libraries close at 9 pm. So there is no mistake in saying that you have to enter the hostel at 9.30. Children should sleep when they should."

While today's hearing, High Court ordered strict implementation of the new order issued by the Department of Health and Education regarding time restrictions in hostels.

After 9.30 pm, both boys and girls will be allowed to enter the hostel after entering the information in the movement register, according to the order of the health and education department. This is applicable to students from the second year onwards.

The Single Bench of Justice Devan Ramachandran sought an explanation from the state government on whether the reading rooms on the campuses can function even at night.

The court asked the principals to take a decision on opening the reading rooms at night if the students requested. The government should also take a stand on whether the students can leave the hostel after 9.30 pm. Court posted the matter to 22nd December and the State Government directed to submit the response on this.

The petitioners also challenged several clauses of the Ordinance for Recognition of Hostels in affiliated Educational Institutions under the Kerala University of Health Sciences that set certain fixed times when the students have to study and can use the study hall.