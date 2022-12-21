National

Dense fog engulfs Punjab, Northwest Rajasthan to East UP

On Wednesday, several trains were reported running late by a few hours due to poor visibility induced by fog.
NEW DELHI: India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Wednesday predicted the continuation of a dense layer of fog from Punjab and Northwest Rajasthan to East Uttar Pradesh across Haryana.

"INSAT 3D RAPID Satellite imagery shows a continuation of Dense fog layer from Punjab and Northwest Rajasthan to East UP across Haryana. Gray circled cloud patch, over central parts of West UP, is Medium & High clouds associated with middle tropospheric level westerly trough and the fog layer lies below it," IMD tweeted.

"Visibility (meter) recorded at 0530 hrs IST today: Amritsar-25, Bhatinda-0, Ganganagar-25, Ambala-50, Bareilly-25, Bahraich-50, Varanasi-50," IMD added.

According to CPRO Northern Railway, Mau-Anand Vihar Express is running late by 2:30 hours; Puri-New Delhi Purushottam by 4 hours; Gaya-New Delhi Mahabodhi by 4 hours; Malda town- Delhi Jn Farakka by 2:30 hours; Other trains running late are, Ghazipur-Anand Vihar by 4:30 hours; Howrah-New Delhi by 3:30 hours; Kamakhya Delhi Express by 3 hours; Azamgarh-Delhi Kaifiyat Express by 4 hours; Rewa-Anand Vihar Express by 5 hours; Sultanpur-Anand Vihar Express by 3:15; Ayodhya-Delhi Cantt Express by 5 hours; Prayagraj-Meerut City by 3 hours; Banaras-New Delhi Express by 4 hours; Pratapgarh-Delhi Express by 3 hours; Lucknow-New Delhi Mail by 2:30 hours; Muzzafarpur-Anand Vihar Express by 2:30 hours; Varanasi-New Delhi by 2 hours; Katra-New Delhi Express by 1:30 hours.

