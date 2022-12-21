National

Assam: Gunfight between security forces and ULFA-I takes place

The incident occurred in an area on Pengeri-Digboi road in the upper Assam district.
Representative image
Representative image
ANI

ASSAM: A gunfight between security forces and suspected ULFA-I militants took place in Assam's Tinsukia district on Wednesday morning.

The incident occurred in an area on Pengeri-Digboi road in the upper Assam district.

Confirming the report, the Defense PRO, Guwahati told ANI over the phone that, one civilian was injured in firing from the side of suspected ULFA-I militants.

More details awaited.

Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!

Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!

Click here for iOS

Click here for Android

Assam
Security forces
Gunfight
Tinsukia
ULFA-I
Defense PRO

Related Stories

No stories found.
DT next
www.dtnext.in