National

PT Usha, Vijai Sai Reddy nominated to vice-chairman's panel

Announcing the decision, Chairman Jagdeep Dhankar said, "This is the first time a nominated member has been appointed in the panel."
PT Usha
PT UshaIANS
IANS

NEW DELHI: Legendary former athlete and nominated Rajya Sabha member P.T. Usha has been nominated to the panel of vice-chairperson.

Announcing the decision, Chairman Jagdeep Dhankar said, "This is the first time a nominated member has been appointed in the panel."

Along with her, YSRCP member Vijai Sai Reddy has also been nominated.

Meanwhile, Leader of the House Piyush Goyal demanded an apology from the LoP Mallikarjun Kharge for his speech in Alwar.

The Opposition also pressed for the discussion in the House on Chinese transgressions in Arunachal Pradesh.

Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!

Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!

Click here for iOS

Click here for Android

PT Usha
Jagdeep Dhankar
Vijai Sai Reddy
vice-chairman's panel
Legendary former
YSRCP member
House Piyush Goyal

Related Stories

No stories found.
DT next
www.dtnext.in