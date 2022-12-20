National

Parl Winter Session likely to conclude on Dec 23, ahead of schedule

The Winter Session of the Parliament began on December and was slated to have 17 working days till December 29.
ANI

NEW DELHI: The Winter Session of Parliament is likely to conclude on December 23, a week ahead of originally scheduled, according to sources.

In the just concluded Business Advisory Council (BAC) meeting of Lok Sabha, it was unanimously decided to adjourn the winter session of Parliament sine die on December 23, sources said on Tuesday.

