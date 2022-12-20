Lok Sabha adjourned amid heated exchanges between BJP, Opposition

NEW DELHI: Lok Sabha proceedings on Tuesday were adjourned till 11.30 am amid heated exchanges between BJP and Opposition members over certain remarks by Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge.

As soon as the House met for the day, members from the Treasury benches sought to raise the issue of the remarks by the Congress leader on Monday and subsequently, Opposition members also started to protest.

During the Question Hour, which went on for less than 10 minutes, one question and its supplementary were taken up.

However, as the din continued, Speaker Om Birla adjourned the proceedings till 11.30 am. Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury and Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Arjun Ram Meghwal were engaged in a heated exchange over Kharge's remarks.

At a rally in Rajasthan on Monday, Kharge claimed that while the Congress stood for the country and helped attain Independence after its leaders gave supreme sacrifices, ''not even a dog of the BJP was lost'' for the country.