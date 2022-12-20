Haryana Minister's Mercedes breaks down, Vij escapes 'miraculously'

CHANDIGARH [PUNJAB]: Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij escaped 'miraculously' when the shock absorber of his car broke into two pieces while he was travelling from Ambala Cantt to Gurugram
The minister took to Twitter and posted, "Escaped miraculously while traveling from Ambala Cantt to Gurugram when shocker of my official @MercedesBenzInd E200 broke into two pieces in moving car on KMP Road."
As per official sources, no one was injured in the Monday incident.
