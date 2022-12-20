FIR registered against 43 guards in Allahabad University violence case

UTTAR PRADESH: A case has been registered in Prayagraj against 43 security guards on the basis of a complaint filed by a student in connection with the violence that broke out at the Allahabad University Campus over a recent fee hike.

On Monday, two cars were damaged and motorcycles were torched in violence that broke out Monday after guards allegedly stopped an ex-student leader from entering the university campus.

The case was registered at Colonelganj Police Station here in Uttar Pradesh on the basis of a complaint by student leader Vivekanand Pathak.

The police said, "As per an ex-student, there was an altercation between students and security guards at the university. On the basis of this information, the case is being registered."

"Video footage is being analyzed for probe and action. Two motorcycles were torched in the incident. Students are taken into confidence."

Uttar Pradesh's Additional Director General (ADG) Law and Order Prashant Kumar said that the situation in the university was brought under control on Monday. CP Prayagraj and other officials are present at the spot.

An official statement from the varsity said that Allahabad University will remain shut on Tuesday in wake of the violence as "unknown elements" broke open the locks of the university gates that resulted in the clash between them and guards.