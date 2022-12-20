ED chargesheets NSCN-IM treasurer for collecting extortion money

NEW DELHI: In fresh action against NSCN (Isak Muivah) faction in Nagaland, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has filed a prosecution complaint or chargesheet against Rayilung Nsarangbe, the self self-styled colonel of the outfit and his wife Ruth Chawang among others in a money laundering case.

The agency named Nsarangbe alias Pela alias Pela Nsa Zeme, his wife and others in the money laundering case involving a well-organized extortion racket run by the Nationalist Socialist Council of Nagaland - Isak Muivah faction or the (NSCN-IM.) Powered By PlayUnmute Loaded: 0.16% Fullscreen A huge amount of extortion money, illegal tax, was being directly collected by Nsarangbe as the treasurer of the "collective leadership" of NSCN-IM, the ED said in the charge sheet.

After due process of investigation, the prosecution complaint was filed in the court in Dimapur at Nagaland under sections 44 and 45 of PMLA, 2002. The court has taken cognizance of the orosecution complaint and issued notice to the accused persons for appearance.

A major part of the extortion amount was being utilised as per the direction of the "collective leadership" and a part of it was being deposited in the bank accounts maintained in the name of Nsarangbe and in the name of his wife Chawang.

Further, to conceal the proceeds of crime so generated, the ED said, several mutual funds and insurance policies were purchased in the name of Chawang alias Ruth Zeliang, from the cash deposited in the accounts.

"Rayilung Nsarangbe had also transferred huge amount of money to Apam Muivah, Secretary to Ato Kilonser, from the accounts maintained in the name of his wife," said the federal agency. Earlier, the ED had attached proceeds of crime amounting to Rs. 6.88 crore in the matter.

The instant case was initiated on the basis of First Information Report (FIR) dated July 9, 2020 and the chargesheet dated December 29, 2020 filed by the National Investigation Agency (NIA), Guwahati under various Sections including Scheduled Offences 120-B, 384, 420 and 471 of IPC, 1860; Sections 25 (1A), (1B) (a) of Arms Act; Section 5(b) of Explosives Substances Act; Sections 13, 17, 18 & 21 of UA (P) Act; and Section 12(1)(b) of Indian Passport Act.

Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) investigation revealed that the district representatives of NSCN-IM of four administrative districts of Manipur, Tamenglong, Senapati, Ukhrul and Chandel were extorting money from the construction companies and businessmen working in the area and submitting the money to Nsarangbe.