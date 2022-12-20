National

1 killed, 10 injured in road accident due to heavy fog in UP

The injured have been rushed to a hospital, the Gautam Buddh Nagar Police said
Injured being shifted to hospital in UP's Gautam Buddh Nagar
Injured being shifted to hospital in UP's Gautam Buddh NagarANI
ANI

GAUTAM BUDDH NAGAR (UTTAR PRADESH) : One person is reportedly killed and at least 10 people are injured in Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Buddh Nagar when a bus collided with a container vehicle due to heavy fog in Dankaur area early Tuesday, police said.

The bus was carrying 60 passengers. The injured have been rushed to a hospital, the Gautam Buddh Nagar Police said.

More details are awaited.

Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!

Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!

Click here for iOS

Click here for Android

Uttar Pradesh
Road accident
Killed
Bus
heavy fog
Gautam Buddh Nagar
container vehicle
60 passengers

Related Stories

No stories found.
DT next
www.dtnext.in