‘Law not to be used for selective harassment’
Supreme Court said on Friday, explaining the reasoning behind its November 11 judgment granting interim bail to Republic TV editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami
NEW DELHI: Courts have to ensure that criminal law should not be used to selectively harass citizens, the Supreme Court said on Friday, explaining the reasoning behind its November 11 judgment granting interim bail to Republic TV editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami in an abetment to suicide case.
The decision came on an appeal filed by Goswami and two others against a November 9 order of the Bombay HC declining bail.
