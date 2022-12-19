It's not 1962, but 2022 with Modi govt: Tawang Monastery warns China

He also said that they have full trust in the present Indian government and the Indian Army, who will keep Tawang secure.

"During the 1962 war, the monks of this monastery helped the Indian Army. The Chinese army had also entered into the monastery, but they didn't hurt anyone. Earlier, Tawang was part of Tibet and the Chinese government had captured the land of Tibet. The Chinese government claims that Tawang is also part of Tibet. But Tawang is an integral part of India. We don't worry, because the Indian Army is at the border. We are not worried about the incidents that have happened along the border and we are living here peacefully," Yeshi Khawo said.

He further said that the Tawang Monastery was built in 1681 which is the second biggest and oldest Monastery in Asia and it was built following the approval of the 5th Dalai Lama.

"The 6th Dalai Lama was born in Tawang. We have many blessings from 5th and 6th Dalai Lama. At present there are around 500 monks in the Tawang Monastery. There are 89 small houses in the premises of the Monastery and it's Gurukul system. Apart from Buddhism philosophy, general education is also imparted," Yeshi Khawo said.