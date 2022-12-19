National

Himachal CM Sukhu tests Covid positive ahead of meeting with Modi

All of his dated programs will now be rescheduled
Himachal Pradesh CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu
Himachal Pradesh CM Sukhvinder Singh SukhuANI
ANI

NEW DELHI: Newly appointed Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu tested positive for the Coronavirus infection, sources from Chief Minister Office (CMO) said on Monday.

Sukhu underwent the test for Covid-19 infection on Sunday, ahead of his meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the national capital today.

All of his dated programs will now be rescheduled.

Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!

Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!

Click here for iOS

Click here for Android

New Delhi
Chief Minister
Himachal Pradesh
tested positive
coronavirus infection
Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu
Chief Minister Office

Related Stories

No stories found.
DT next
www.dtnext.in