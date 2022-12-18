I will persist to go back to Tibet: Tenzin Tsundue

CHENNAI: Pointing out how the condition of refugees and their desire to return home are seldom spoken or discussed in India, Tenzin Tsundue, a Tibetan activist, poet and writer spoke on rethinking refugees and their burning desire to return home, in the city on Sunday.

Tenzin who has opposed China has been frequently, and at several instances spoke about freeing Tibet from China. During one such event, Tenzin was arrested by Tamil Nadu police in October 2019 during Chinese president Xi Jinping visit to the State.

Speaking at the event ‘Rethinking Refugees, Azadi (freedom) to coexist’ organised in the city, Tenzin said, “We are not refugees; we are asylum seekers. Though going home (Tibet) may seem unrealistic now, I persist in that dream.”

Tenzin, addressing the audience, mentioned that millions of Tibetans were killed by China, destruction of monasteries and, importantly, ethnic cleansing.

“Currently, children in Tibet from the age of 4 and 5 years are forced to study in schools run by China. The country is being turned into China, ”noted Tenzin.

Meanwhile, the activist who has been arrested 16 times for opposing China said he found freedom in jail. “We (Tibetans) have lost the freedom to stay in our home country and cannot stay in the refugee country (India). Wherever we travel, we will surely lack the sense of belonging, until it's our own homeland, ”added Tenzin.

When asked about the next World War (WW) over fresh water, Tenzin refused to engage with the idea of WW III and said, ”We should have learnt from our past mistakes and consequences of WWI and II. Though I hope there is no WW III, it should be pointed out that Tibet is a source of drinking water for 1.5 million people in Asia. It must be preserved, “cautioned the poet, who published ‘Book of Poems’ and won awards for the writing.