Man arrested for impersonating judge, threatening Police officer

NEW DELHI: A person impersonating a judge of the Delhi High Court has been arrested after he sent messages to police officers trying to extort money, confirmed Delhi Police.

The accused has been identified as Narender Kumar Aggarwal, a resident of Adarsh Nagar in, Delhi.

According to Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Devesh Kumar Mahala, it has been confirmed that Aggarwal messaged several police officers to solicit favours in the name of a Delhi High Court Judge.

The incident came to light when the Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) sub-division Samaypur Badli Outer North District, Anurag Dwivedi, received a WhatsApp message on his phone number on Friday.

The message said, "Hi, here is Justice (name withheld) sitting judge Delhi High Court, call me urgently." On making the call it was found, the person, who sent the message, would visit Police Station Samaypur Badli at 5 pm in connection with a Writ petition pertaining to PS Samaypur Badli.

He also said that he tried to resolve the matter with Head Constable Pawan posted in beat a day before, but he did not respond.

The so-called judge then asked SHO Samaypur Badli to Pay Rs 5,00,000 for getting the Writ petition be set aside, or else they might be in trouble and lose their jobs.

As there was no official communication from Delhi High Court regarding the visit of any Judge to PS Samaypur Badli, the inspector suspected something fishy. He verified about the person claiming himself as a judge.

On checking Aggarwal's mobile phone, many WhatsApp messages were found where he claimed to be the Delhi High Court judge and threatened police officers to comply with his demands, said the Police.

In the meantime, Head Constable Pawan also came to the police station and confirmed that a person namely Narendra Aggarwal called him on his mobile number and demanded money and threatened him that he would be sacked if the demand was not met.

Police said in the year 2011, his present wife filed a case of dowry and cruelty against him in which he attended the court several times.

He came to know about the power of judges there and noticed compliance of directions by police given by judges, revealed in the police interrogation.

Two cases under the Essential Commodities Act were also registered against Aggarwal in 1980, the year he got married.

He has two sons from his first wife, police said. Narender Aggarwal was born and brought up at Filmistan, Sadar Bazaar, Delhi in the Old Delhi locality. He studied till class 11 and got into the oil business with his father.

He got married in the year 1980. He has two sons from his first wife. His first wife died in 1995 and he got married again in the year 1996 to a computer operator who used to work at his office.

He has three sons from his present wife. He also traded in the stock market after 2005, incurring huge losses. After that in the last few years, he started calling and messaging police officials by impersonating himself as judge of the Delhi High Court.

He used to ask for favours and extort money in the name of the judge, confirmed the police.