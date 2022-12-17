National

Aaftab rescinds permission to counsel to move bail application

Additional Sessions Judge Vrinda Kumari said the court received an intimation from Poonawala through email that the bail application was moved erroneously.
Aftab Amin Poonawal with Shraddha Walker
NEW DELHI: Aaftab Amin Poonawala, accused of strangling his live-in partner Shraddha Walkar and chopping her body into pieces, on Saturday rescinded the permission to his counsel to move his bail plea in a court here.

Additional Sessions Judge Vrinda Kumari said the court received an intimation from Poonawala through email that the bail application was moved erroneously.

''Let me have a word with the accused through video-conferencing at 11.30 am,'' the judge said.

