Gehlot asks PM to implement Rajasthan govt's schemes across country

SAWAI MADHOPUR: Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Wednesday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to implement major schemes of the Congress-led state government, across the country. He said the Chiranjeevi Health Insurance Scheme, Indira Rasoi Yojana, Urban Employment Guarantee Scheme and scheme to give honorarium of Rs 1,000 per month to the farmers have proved to be a boon for the people.

''There is no such scheme in the world. I demand the prime minister to implement these five programs in the entire country,'' he said at a press conference. Emphasising the issue of social security for the common people, Gehlot demanded the Central Government introduce a pension policy for the whole country. He said a policy decision should also be taken regarding pensions for the elderly.

On the Chiranjeevi Health Insurance Scheme, Gehlot said, ''We have made the entire treatment free. For the first time in the history of India, no state in India has provided insurance of ten lakh rupees.

Accidental insurance of Rs 5 lakh is also linked to this scheme.'' Gehlot said the government introduced the 'Right to Health' bill in the assembly to establish legal rights and entitlement of citizens to avail the best of health services. After objections, it was sent to the select committee. It will be brought up again in the upcoming assembly.

Taking a dig at the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) at the Centre, the chief minister said though the party is in power, it has never been progressive, adding that it has come to power in the name of religion.

''Coming to power in the name of religion is a different thing, but doing politics on the basis of policy, program and principle in a democracy is another thing which should happen in the country,'' he said.

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh, who was also present at the conference, said PM Modi has changed the definition of PM. ''PM does not mean Prime Minister, PM means Packaging and Marketing,'' he said.