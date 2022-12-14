BJP Parliamentary Party meeting begins

NEW DELHI: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) parliamentary meeting began in the Parliament on Wednesday in presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah.Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and National BJP president JP Nadda are also present at the meeting. The BJP MPs put their hands together and congratulated the BJP state president of Gujarat CR Patil for the stupendous win.

At the meeting, Prime Minister Narendra Modi was garlanded and welcomed by Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh and JP Nadda for the big win in the Gujarat assembly elections. Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on Tuesday took charge of his office in Gujarat's Gandhinagar.

Patel had taken oath on Monday along with his 16 other ministers, and later allocated portfolios to them after registering a landslide victory in the recently held state election by winning 156 of the 182 seats. The Winter Session of the Parliament began on December 7 and will have 17 working days.