Andhra CM KCR to inaugurate party's office in Delhi

NEW DELHI: With an aim to play bigger role in national politics, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao (KCR) will inaugurate his party Bharat Rashtra Samithi's (BRS) office in New Delhi on Wednesday.

Rao will hoist the party flag and formally occupy the seat in the party president's office at Sardar Patel marg, a prime location in the national capital, the BRS said in an official statement.

''With the inauguration of the party office in the national capital, the party start its journey as national political party under KCR's leadership and will expand its footprint across the country,'' BRS MP Ranjith Reddy said. Rao had founded Telangana Rashtra Samithi in April 2001, with a single-point agenda of creating a separate Telangana state with Hyderabad as its capital. His party stormed into power in 2014 and Rao became the first Chief Minister of Telangana.

Twenty-one years after its formation, the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) has officially transformed into Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS). Rao has been nursing national ambitions since 2018 to provide alternative for both the BJP and the Congress.

He has been meeting several regional leaders and chief ministers including his Bihar counterpart and JD(U) leader Nitish Kumar, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and DMK supremo MK Stalin and several others to forge a united front of opposition parties.