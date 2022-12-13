'UP Govt is stable and policy-based'

NEW YORK: An Uttar Pradesh government delegation, led by Khanna, is on an official visit to New York and San Francisco this week to attract investors for the state under 'Invest UP', according to a press release by the UP government on Sunday.

Khanna said that the UP government is "stable and policy-based" and lauded the governance of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in UP. While addressing the Indian diaspora in New york, Khanna said, "PM Modi made a person like himself (Yogi Adityanath) the CM of UP, who has no personal agenda other than improving the condition of common people and development of the state. Today there is a stable and policy-based govt in UP. We invite you to increase investment in UP.

" Khanna stated that there is ample land available in UP which is also cheaper along with the guarantee of safety and security" UP is among the progressive state. UP has a large number of MSMEs. We improved law and order in UP and freed land (from Mafias & dons), and used it for the development of the poor. This shows the willpower of CM Yogi Adityanath to transform UP," said UP BJP MLA Sidharth Nath Singh said.

"There is an economic model for Uttar Pradesh which has been adopted by our CM and I call it the monk with the economic model," Singh added. An Uttar Pradesh government delegation, led by state Finance Minister Suresh Khanna, visited American aircraft manufacturer Sikorsky's main plant at Connecticut in the United States. During the visit, the delegation invited Sikorsky to participate in the Global Investors Summit in Uttar Pradesh.

The delegation invited Sikorsky to hold a conference for manufacturers in India, who can source components to the firm. The delegation led by Suresh Khanna included Uttar Pradesh MLA Siddarth Nath Singh, Arvind Kumar, the Infrastructure and Industrial Development Commissioner of UP, Awanish Awasthi, the advisor to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Secretary to CM Yogi Adityanath, Amit Singh. The Uttar Pradesh government delegation held a meeting with CEO Sikorsky, Vice-President and CEO of India Operations.

During the meeting, the officials of Sikorsky gave a presentation on what Sikorsky is doing in fixed-wing aircraft, helicopters and missiles. Awanish Awasthi informed that a team of Sikorsky showed the UP delegation led by Suresh Khanna a very modern plant where the development of Blackhawk helicopters tasks place. During the meeting, Arvind Kumar gave a presentation on the Uttar Pradesh defence corridor. The delegation offered Sikorsky to source equipment from the Uttar Pradesh defence corridor and from Uttar Pradesh. Awasthi informed that Sikorsky also has a joint venture with Tata in Hyderabad, from where they source cabins.

Awanish Awasthi, the advisor to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, in a tweet said, "Visit to SIKORSKY'S Main Plant at Connecticut and a very fruitful discussion with CEO Sikorsky, Vice- President and CEO of India Operations on the sourcing of Components and Systems from the UP Defense Corridor. Suresh Khanna Finance Minister UP led the Indian Delegation."

The focus area of the delegation will be IT and electronics, agro and food processing, defense and aerospace, pharmaceutical and medical devices, energy, venture capitalist, retail, automobile components, electric vehicle, and textile sectors. The delegation will depart for San Francisco on December 14.

It will then participate in the Investor Showcase for the 'Uttar Pradesh Global Investor Summit 2023', on December 15. According to the release issued by the UP government, the delegation will also meet several US companies and startups, aiming to attract investment for the state in the targeted sectors.