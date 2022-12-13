Modi scared of taking China's name: Owasi slams Centre

NEW DELHI: All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Tuesday took a strong jibe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Central government and said that he has failed to show his political leadership.

"The Prime Minister has failed in showing political leadership. You are delivering a statement regarding a clash that occurred on December 9. Had the media not reported it, you would not have even talked about it," Owaisi said attacking the Central government and asking to take all the parties to the site of the clash to prove that the situation is under control.

He further remarked that the Prime Minister and the government were scared of taking the name of China. "What all have you done in the 15 rounds of conversation? Take all parties to the site of clash. PM is scared of taking China's name and his government is scared of speaking about China," he said.

The Indian Army in its statement on Monday said: "On December 9, PLA troops contacted the LAC in Tawang Sector which was contested by own (Indian) troops in a firm and resolute manner. This face-off led to minor injuries to a few personnel from both sides." "Both sides immediately disengaged from the area.

As a follow up of the incident, own (Indian) commander in the area held a flag meeting with his counterpart to discuss the issue in accordance with structured mechanisms to restore peace and tranquillity," it said.

To this, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday said that timely intervention by the Indian Army stopped the Chinese PLA troops from encroaching on the country's territory during the December 9 face-off at Arunachal Pradesh's Tawang sector.

Speaking in the Lok Sabha today, the Defence Minister said that the Indian Army bravely stopped the Chinese People Liberation Army (PLA) troops from encroaching on Indian territory, and forced them to withdraw to their posts. "On December 9, 2022 PLA troops tried to transgress the LAC in the Yangtse area of Tawang sector and unilaterally change the status quo.

The Chinese attempt was contested by our troops in a firm and resolute manner. The ensuing face-off led to a physical scuffle in which the Indian Army bravely prevented the PLA from transgressing into our territory and compelled them to return to their posts," Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said in the Lok Sabha.

The minister said that the issue had been taken up with China through diplomatic channels and claimed that no ndian troops were killed or seriously injured in the incident. "After this incident, on December 11, the local commander of the area held a flag meeting with his Chinese counterpart under the established system and discussed this incident.

The Chinese side was refused all such actions and told to maintain peace at the border," Singh told the Lok Sabha. Opposition members earlier today created a ruckus in Parliament over the clash between troops of India and China.

Soon after Rajnath Singh's statement, Opposition leaders staged a walkout from Lok Sabha.