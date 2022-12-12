'Rahul Gandhi should answer': CM Chouhan slams Cong's Raja Pateria

BHOPAL: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Monday condemned Congress leader Raja Pateria's alleged 'Kill Modi' remark. CM Chouhan told ANI, "Making such a remark against the world's most popular leader, who lives in the hearts of people, is a grave crime. Rahul Gandhi should answer if this is Congress's policy or strategy. Where is the Congress going?"

"Inciting people like this can have dangerous results. It is an unforgivable crime," Chouhan added. Reacting over BJP leaders meeting with DGP demanding further action against Pateria, Chouhan said, "What else do BJP leaders do, their demands for further action into the matter are justified.

Controversy erupted after a purported video of Congress leader Raja Pateria went viral on social media in which he was heard saying, "PM Modi will end elections, divide people on the basis of religion and Dalits face the biggest threat under his regime. You should be ready to carry out 'Modi ki hatya' if you want to save the Constitution...hatya (kill) in the sense of defeating him."

Pateria made the remark during a meeting of Mandalam Sector Presidents organised by the District Congress Committee at Powai Rest House in the Panna district of Madhya Pradesh on Sunday.

A case was registered against Pateria under sections 451, 504, 505 (1)(b), 505 (1)(C), 506, 153-B (1)(C) of the IPC at Powai police station in Panna district on Monday.

Congress spokesperson KK Mishra also condemned Pateria's remark, saying, "The Congress does not agree with the statement of Raja Pateria. It is because of political terrorism that our party has lost Mahatma Gandhi, Indira Gandhi, Rajeev Gandhi and Bam Singh Saheb. Our party was born out of non-violence and does not espouse violence. Raja Patria's statement is definitely condemnable and a political crime." Pateria later released a clarification, saying, "I am a follower of Gandhiji and Gandhi's followers can never talk about murder.

The video has been misinterpreted." "I meant to say it is necessary to defeat him to save this country's Constitution, to protect minorities, Dalits and tribals and remove unemployment. The intent behind my remark was misrepresented," Pateria added.