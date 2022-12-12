No threat to conman Sukesh’s life submits Delhi police in SC
NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police on Monday opposed in the Supreme Court conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar’s plea for shifting him to a prison outside the national capital, calling him a “desperate and cunning criminal,” who has no respect for law.
It alleged Chandrashekhar is abusing the process of law to further his crime syndicate and levelling baseless allegations against the Delhi Police and the Centre.
A bench of Justices Ajay Rastogi and Bela M Trivedi, which is hearing a plea by Chandrashekhar and his wife Leena Paulose seeking transfer to any jail outside Delhi owing to alleged threat to their lives, was told by advocate Rajat Nair, appearing for the Centre, that the Delhi Police has filed an affidavit on his petition.
Senior advocate R Basant, representing Chandrashekhar, said he would like to a file a reply to the Delhi Police’s affidavit which was served to them “at the last minute”.
The bench posted the matter for further hearing in January and asked Basant to file a rejoinder affidavit.
In its affidavit, the Delhi Police said, “That the accused/petitioner number-1 is desperate and cunning criminal, involved in various offences. It is clear that he has no respect for the law and does not hesitate to disobey the orders of even the Supreme Court of India.”
It said Chandrasekhar, who is in judicial custody since 2017, had made such claims in the past, too, with the sole aim and intention to be able to secure a transfer out of Delhi as he is unable to run his crime syndicate from inside the jail.
