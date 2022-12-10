Jammu-based organisations apply for GI tag for 8 traditional items

JAMKANDORA: To ensure protection in the domestic and global markets, organisations have applied for a geographical indicator (GI) tag for eight different traditional items from various districts of the Jammu region, according to officials.

This was revealed at a round table meeting -- A way forward for GIs of Jammu and Kashmir -- at the University of Jammu for assessing the distinctiveness of the Union territory's native and traditional items.

The organisation have applied for GI tags of 8 different products, including Chikri wood products of the Thanamandi belt of the Rajouri district, Sulai Honey of the Ramban district, Kalari of the Udhampur district, Anardana of the Ramban district, Gucchi of the Doda district, Rajmash of Bhadarwah and Pashmina of Bhaderwah.

''We have got 8 applications for GI-tagging of some products from the Jammu region. We will be reviewing them. Our aim is to meet local artisans, local cultivators and farmers (who make these products)... We will be educated on it closely,'' controller general of patents, designs and trademarks, department of promotion of industry and internal Trade (DPIIT) Prof Unnat Pandit told PTI.

He further said that another aim was to hold a round table meeting to do brainstorming sessions on the products, which can be GI-tagged and how can we make universities partners in the GI-tagging campaign.

Amit Khajuria, Assistant handicraft officer, is batting strongly for GI-tagging of Chikri wood products produced in the Thanamandi belt of the Rajouri district.

Similarly, Rahul Rathore of Ramban has showcased 'Sulai Honey' for GI-tag before the review team and said that it is also called van-tulsi honey.

''It is the world's best honey. It was presented to the British queen during an official visit,'' he said.

